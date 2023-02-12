Farhan Akhtar Pens Adorable Wish for Daughter Akira on Birthday, Shares Throwback Pics

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar extended warm birthday wishes to his daughter Akira on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "16 years of knockout performances! Happy birthday to you dearest @akiraakhtar .. you are a beautiful soul and may you always retain that adventurer`s spirit. Love you loads."

In the first picture, the `Rock On` actor shared a picture of his daughter holding a mic in her hand. In the other throwback picture, Akira could be seen sleeping inside a car with a toy guitar in her hands. Soon after Farhan shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for Akira. A user wrote, "Happy 16th, Super Akira shine brightest, shine You." "Birthday wishes for Akira," a user commented. Another user commented, "Happy Birthday Akira."

See the pics shared by Farhan Akhtar

Akira is Farhan`s daughter with his ex-wife Adhuna. In 2022, he tied the knot with VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in a sports drama film `Toofan` alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience. He is now all set to direct a road trip film `Jee Le Zara` which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.