FARHAN AKHTAR

Farhan Akhtar Pens Adorable Wish for Daughter Akira on Birthday, Shares Throwback Pics

Farhan Akhtar wished daughter Akira on birthday by sharing her throwback pictures on Instagram.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:52 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar extended warm birthday wishes to his daughter Akira on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "16 years of knockout performances! Happy birthday to you dearest @akiraakhtar .. you are a beautiful soul and may you always retain that adventurer`s spirit. Love you loads." 

In the first picture, the `Rock On` actor shared a picture of his daughter holding a mic in her hand. In the other throwback picture, Akira could be seen sleeping inside a car with a toy guitar in her hands. Soon after Farhan shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for Akira. A user wrote, "Happy 16th, Super Akira shine brightest, shine You." "Birthday wishes for Akira," a user commented. Another user commented, "Happy Birthday Akira." 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Akira is Farhan`s daughter with his ex-wife Adhuna. In 2022, he tied the knot with VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar after dating for several years.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in a sports drama film `Toofan` alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience. He is now all set to direct a road trip film `Jee Le Zara` which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.  

