Farhan Akhtar posts a mushy birthday wish for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

New Delhi: Actor Farhan Akhtar wished his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar with a mushy post and added a musical touch to it. He shared a photo with Shibani and wrote, "You'll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday, Shibani Dandekar .. love you." The picture features the couple twinning in black and smiling for the perfect shot. Shibani turned 40 today.

Take a look:

Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza also wished Shibani a very happy birthday by commenting on Farhan's post.

Farhan and Shibani started dating in 2019. The couple has been frequently spotted at date nights, event and parties. Their respective Instagram timeline is also flooded with pictures with each other.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Shibani is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in 'Toofan'. He also a couple of projects lined up for release as a producer.