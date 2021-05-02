Farhan Akhtar shares list of organisations Excel Entertainment donated to amid second COVID wave

New Delhi: With the country facing challenges in the second wave of COVID-19, Excel Entertainment has lent help by donating money to NGOs working to help provide facilities to patients in need, encouraging others to do the same.

As the country continues its battle against the second wave of pandemic, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday (May 1) took to his Twitter handle and shared a concise list of NGOs to which his production company Excel Entertainment has made donations to.

Farhan wrote, "Sharing a list of organisations that @excelmovies has donated to thus far, in the fight against COVID-19. From oxygen to ambulances to food, they are doing some incredible work on the ground. Encourage you to do your bit to help. Every rupee matters. Jai Hind. @ritesh_sid."

Hemkunt Foundation, Doctor For You, Mission Vayu, Rasoi On Wheels, Give India, Hope Welfare Trust, SBS Foundation, Sathyarth Socio are some of the organisation names shared by Farhan that are providing oxygen cylinders, food for quarantined patients, medication to everyone tackling the virus.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. India saw a record 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969. With 3,523 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,11,853. There are 32,68,710 active cases in the country.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19. Suniel Shetty also joined an initiative to donate free oxygen concentrators to the homes of BPL individuals and families.

Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Relief Fund to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai. Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.