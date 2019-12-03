हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar undergo freezing 'cryotherapy' treatment

Sharing a picture of the treatment, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram Story.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar undergo freezing &#039;cryotherapy&#039; treatment

Mumbai: Star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently underwent cryotherapy treatment.

Sharing a picture of the treatment, Farhan on Tuesday took to Instagram Story and wrote: "Cryotherapy.. The cold never bothered me anyway."

In the image, Farhan is seen undergoing the treatment at extremely low temperature.

For those who don't know, cryotherapy is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.

Apart from pictures, Shibani also posted the videos from her cold therapy session, saying "can't tell you guys how good this felt if you are training like a best to this".

Shibani underwent the treatment for three minutes at minus 130 degrees.

On the film front, Farhan is currently busing shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofan" in which he is playing a boxer."

 

