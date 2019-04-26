Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 'sunshine' pic has got celebs and netizens talking!

New Delhi: The multi-talented B-Town actor-director cum writer Farhan Akhtar's personal life has been hogging all the limelight these days. The popular celeb is rumoured to be dating VJ-model Shibani Dandekar and the two have often been spotted painting the town red.

But neither of the two have ever talked about their relationship status in public as yet. Recently, Farhan shared a stunning picture of the two with short and sweet caption: “Sunshine and smiles. @shibanidandekar.”

The picture has got both celebrities as well as fans gushing over it. While Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza have commented on the click, netizens want the two to get married soon. Check out the screen grab of some of the comments below:

The couple has often shared pictures of each other social media and their online romance is too cute for words.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

Farhan will next be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Rohit Suresh Saraf plays a pivotal part in the movie.