close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar spotted with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as they step out in Bandra

The two of them were snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Farhan Akhtar spotted with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as they step out in Bandra
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: B-Town's fashionable duo Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their romantic gateways and social media PDAs. In fact, speculations are rife that they may take the plunge anytime soon. 

Nevertheless, since their wedding bells are taking their own sweet time to ring, the couple has been making sure to utilise the time to spend with each other. 

On Tuesday evening, the duo was captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out of their abode. However, both Farhan and Shibani were casually dressed up and donned serious expressions. And we assume, it could be because of their tight schedule due to promotional commitments. 

Take a look at their pictures below: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In the meantime, Farhan has finished shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' also starring Priyanka Chopra and Zarina Wasim. He is now prepping up for his next 'Toofan'. The film is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with whom the actor worked in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The film will be a heartfelt story of a boxer. Production details and other names in the cast are yet to be revealed. 

'Toofan' will be bankrolled by Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP Pictures. 

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarShibani DandekarBollywoodThe Sky is PinkToofanPriyanka Chopra
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to have destination wedding in November this year?

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Yogi Adityanath to reshuffle UP Cabinet today