NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor-filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar has joined the Marvel family with 'Ms Marvel', Disney Plus's upcoming series.

The multi-hyphenate will be a part of the series which introduces Iman Vellani and also includes names like Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

While details of Farhan's role on the series are under wraps at the moment, it is said that the star will be making guest-appearances on the show that promise to be just as impactful.

On Thursday, the talent house of Bollywood took to social media and dropped a post, sharing the update with his fans. He wrote in the caption, "Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it."

Several celerities from the B-Town reacted to his post. Vidya Balan wrote, "Woohoo …. Thats awesome." Karan Johar wrote, "Amazing."

Arjun Rampla wrote, "Amazing ."

Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar dropped three red hearts to his post.

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on June 8 and introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

On home turf, Farhan Akhtar is helming 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. If that wasn't all, his production house with Ritesh Sidhwani , Excel Entertainment, has a multi-year partnership with Netflix.

