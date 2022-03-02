Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani warns trollers as he ties knot with Shibani Dandekar

New Delhi: Actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s ex-wife and hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani warned trollers not to spread negativity as his ex-husband gets married to presenter Shibani Dandekar. Taking to Instagram, Adhuna posted, “Heads up trollers. I’m just straight-up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here!" She also captioned the post with the hashtags, " #liveandletlive #goodvibesonly".

Several people reacted to her post. Actress Priety Zinta commented, “Except for Covid positive I hope. Love u babe”. Nandita Mahtani and Manisha Koirala dropped hearts in her comment section.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani got married in 2000 and announced their separation in a joint statement in 2017. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” read their statement.

Farhan and Adhuna co-parent their daughters - Shakya, 21, and Akira, 15. The two often come together to celebrate their birthdays and other special occasions. Shakya and Akira also attended their father’s wedding to Shibani.

Adhuna Bhabani is the co-Founder and Creative Director of B-Blunt India and owns several salons, and hairstyling institutions. After separation from Farhan, she has found love in Nicolo Morea, who is actor Dino Morea’s brother.