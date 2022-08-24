New Delhi: Talented B-Town actor-director Farhan Akhtar shared a stunning picture with his wife Shibani Dandekar from their recent trip and guess what? His cryptic caption has sparked pregnancy rumours. Taking to his Instagram handle, the `Rock On` actor shared a picture which he captioned, "Just the three of us .. #nirvana @shibanidandekarakhtar."

IS SHIBANI DANDEKAR PREGNANT?

In the picture, the couple could be seen twinning as Farhan is seen sitting on a couch wearing his Nirvana t-shirt. While his lady love, Shibani could be seen standing behind him dressed in a white tee. The couple is currently vacationing in Australia. Farhan and Shibani dated for almost three years before getting married. They tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

FARHAN AKHTAR-SHIBANI DANDEKAR WEDDING

The wedding was attended by their celeb friends including Hrithik Roshan with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani among others. Check out the fans' reaction to his social media post:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar made his Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

He will be next directing a female-oriented road trip film Jee Le Zara starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

(With ANI inputs)