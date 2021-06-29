हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan to release on Amazon Prime Video, check latest poster!

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video next month. The upcoming much-awaited and anticipated sports drama, Toofaan trailer will be out on June 30, 2021.

Farhan Akhtar&#039;s Toofaan to release on Amazon Prime Video, check latest poster!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-director Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video next month. The upcoming much-awaited and anticipated sports drama, Toofaan trailer will be out on June 30, 2021.

On the official account of Amazon Prime Video, the new poster of Toofan was unveiled! Featuring a very distressed boxer, Farhan Akhtar with a very moving backdrop of his love, struggles and support in one!

Farhan Akhtar on his social media shared, "Dil mein koi aag phirse jaagi hai Tann mein soya lahoo aankhein malta hai Ik zid apna rasta dhoond rahi hai Toofaan jo tham sa gaya tha phir chalta hai #Toofaan Trailer out tomorrow at 12 PM  #ToofaanOnPrime"

Fans are looking forward to experiencing the thrill and excitement of this amazing sports drama which will probably be the best this year will have. The film was earlier supposed to release in May but because of the pandemic and surge in COVID cases, makers decided to push it for July 16 release.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and presented by Amazon Prime Video, Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Toofaan will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16, 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farhan AkhtarToofaantoofan posterToofan trailertoofan releaseAmazon Prime VideoMrunal Thakur
Next
Story

Sanya Malhotra flaunts her toned abs in this mirror selfie!

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Important guidelines for pregnant women regarding Coronavirus vaccine