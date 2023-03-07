topStoriesenglish2580919
SUNNY DEOL

Farmer Fails To Recognise Sunny Deol, Actor Shares Funny Video Of Encounter

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol posted a funny and heart-warming video of his interaction with a farmer who was pleasantly surprised with the chance encounter in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. The video posted on social media shows the actor casually stopping the farmer's bullock cart on a village road and striking up a conversation with him.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

PUNE: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol posted a funny and heart-warming video of his interaction with a farmer who was pleasantly surprised with the chance encounter in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. The video posted on social media shows the actor casually stopping the farmer's bullock cart on a village road and striking up a conversation with him.

Deol is shooting for his film 'Gadar 2' in Ahmednagar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The farmer initially fails to recognise the actor and is heard saying, 'You look like Sunny Deol'. When the actor laughs and says he is, the man is genuinely surprised and starts shaking hands with him.

Deol is heard saying the place reminds him of his village. The elated farmer tells him he feels wonderful after meeting him and he watches the actor and his father Dharmendra's videos.

