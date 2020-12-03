Farmers' protest: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member slaps legal notice to Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in trouble over her controversial alleged tweets. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member has reportedly slapped a legal notice to the actress.

The legal notice has been sent over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.

Earlier, Kangana had a verbal spat with Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh over the alleged controversial tweet, which was later deleted.