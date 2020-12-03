हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers protest

Farmers' protest: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member slaps legal notice to Kangana Ranaut

The legal notice has been sent over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws.  

Farmers&#039; protest: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member slaps legal notice to Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in trouble over her controversial alleged tweets. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member has reportedly slapped a legal notice to the actress.

The legal notice has been sent over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws.  

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.

Earlier, Kangana had a verbal spat with Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh over the alleged controversial tweet, which was later deleted. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestDelhi Sikh Gurdwara Management CommitteeKangana RanautDiljit Dosanjh
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor shares her face for 2020
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M13S

DNA: What are the demands of farmers?