Farzi character video: Shahid Kapoor as con artist Sunny is unstoppable

NEW DELHI: After keeping audiences waiting for a glimpse of the 'artist' Sunny from the upcoming crime thriller 'Farzi', Prime Video has finally dropped the character video, featuring Shahid Kapoor. In the sneak peek video, Sunny aka Artist is seen using his creative skills to create fake currency notes to lead a luxurious life. The video also gives us a glimpse of Raashii Khanna, who notes that the artist's work is admirable and he needs to be stopped before he penetrates the counterfeiting network.

'Farzi' is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the rich. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar and Bhuvan Arora round out the cast of 'Farzi'. The series will premiere on Prime Video from February 10, 2023 in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

This is the first time Shahid has teamed up with 'The Family Man' creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for his upcoming project 'Farzi'. Talking about their collaboration, Shahid says like the logical next step in his career. "I felt this was the natural next step for me. I have been consuming a lot of shows and enjoying them for the last five-six years, so why should I shy away from being a part of it," the actor told PTI in an interview. According to the actor, Raj and DK had initially approached him for a movie but he surprised them by opting for the Amazon show.

