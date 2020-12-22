हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Masaba Gupta

Masaba started her own fashion label called House of Masaba.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta stuns in plunging neckline on Femina magazine cover, flaunts her bold and beautiful side!

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful fashion designer Masaba Gupta is acing her jaw-dropping monotone Femina magazine cover photoshoot. Veteran actress Neena Gupta's talented fashion designer daughter strikes an impressive pose on this month's cover for the magazine. 

Masaba started her own fashion label called House of Masaba. In 2019, she judged MTV Supermodel of the Year along with Milind Soman and Malaika Arora. This year, she debuted on the digital platform with Masaba Masaba - a Netflix Original show on her life journey which received a warm response.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The stunning fashion face is an avid social media user and often styles her mom and classic actress, Neena Gupta, as well.

It is written and directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. 

 

