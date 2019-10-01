close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks lashes out at Aishwarya Rai's stylists for her Paris Fashion Week look

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai graced the Paris Fashion Week for the first time. The actress' look for the event was hailed by many but Indian fashion designer Wendall Rodricks was clearly not impressed.

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks lashes out at Aishwarya Rai&#039;s stylists for her Paris Fashion Week look

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai graced the Paris Fashion Week for the first time. The actress' look for the event was hailed by many but Indian fashion designer Wendall Rodricks was clearly not impressed.

Sharing Aish's picture collage on Instagram, Wendall wrote, "@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month."

Aishwarya donned a floral dress with a long trail by designer Giambattista Valli. Her make up was rather dramatic and her shoes too feathery. 

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Anil Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. She will soon start shooting for Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Tamil project Ponniyin Selvan.

Aish is rumoured to play the role of Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

Tags:
Aishwarya Raiwendall rodricksParis Fashion Week
Next
Story

Kalki Koechlin flaunts her baby bump in latest Instagram picture- See inside

Must Watch

PT1M53S

SC allows prosecution of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for non-disclosure of criminal cases in election affidavit