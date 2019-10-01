Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks lashes out at Aishwarya Rai's stylists for her Paris Fashion Week look

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai graced the Paris Fashion Week for the first time. The actress' look for the event was hailed by many but Indian fashion designer Wendall Rodricks was clearly not impressed.

Sharing Aish's picture collage on Instagram, Wendall wrote, "@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month."

Aishwarya donned a floral dress with a long trail by designer Giambattista Valli. Her make up was rather dramatic and her shoes too feathery.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Anil Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. She will soon start shooting for Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Tamil project Ponniyin Selvan.

Aish is rumoured to play the role of Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.