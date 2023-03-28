Fashion Face-Off: Netizens Compare Shalin Bhanot With Vicky Kaushal, Check Out Tweets

New Delhi: Shalin Bhanot fans are all praises for the actor as he is seen looking dapper in a light ivory-mint green suit. Many fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for Shalin's impeccable sense of style and fashion. Some have even called him a fashion icon and a trendsetter in the industry and compared him to Vicky Kaushal.

It's not uncommon for fans to compare the fashion choices of different celebrities, especially when they wear similar outfits. Fans were quick to notice Vicky Kaushal and Shalin Bhannot's fashion face-off, as the latter's fans, who call themselves Shalin Ki Sena, pointed out similarities in their outfits.

Vicky Kaushal had worn his outfit at the star-studded chat show of Producer Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 7, whereas the reality show and Bekaaboo star Shalin wore a similar outfit at an award function last night. It's always fun for fans to notice these little details and have friendly fashion face-offs between their favourite celebrities.

It's interesting to see how different people can interpret and style the same type of outfit in their own unique way.

Shalin and Vicky.. Just two fashion icons and trendsetters of their industries twinning in mint green outfits #ShalinBhanot #VickyKaushal @BhanotShalin @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/SgpW2PDIyz — SUPREMACY SHALIN (@ForShalinOnly) March 27, 2023

These two super hot fashion icons are really setting trends for showbiz industry #VickyKaushal #ShalinBhanot pic.twitter.com/x56JtmftbK — Rashmi Singh (@ra14573) March 27, 2023

Shalin Bhanot is currently playing the character of Raanav Raichand in 'Bekaaboo.' Shalin, a Rakshas, is seen opposite Eisha Singh playing the role of a mystical fairy and fans are delighted to see the pair come together on the screen.