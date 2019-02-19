हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
karl lagerfield

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of luxurious fashion brands Chanel and Fendi, died here on Tuesday. He was 85.

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85

Paris: Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of luxurious fashion brands Chanel and Fendi, died here on Tuesday. He was 85.

An official statement issued on Lagerfeld's official Instagram account confirmed the news of his demise.

"The House of Karl Lagerfeld shares, with deep emotion and sadness, the passing of its creative director Karl Lagerfeld on February 19, 2019 in Paris, France. He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style. 

"Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed," the official statement read.

Lagerfeld was battling pancreatic cancer, reported dailymail.co.uk. 

He began his fashion career with the fashion house in 1983, a decade after Coco Chanel died. He was known for a distinctive look in his later years, regularly wearing dark suits, a pony-tail and sunglasses.

