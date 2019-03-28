'Fast and Furious' star Tyrese Gibson in awe of Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: "Fast and Furious" actor Tyrese Gibson is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and says he wants to meet the Indian megastar one day.

Gibson, who was in India last week, took to Instagram to praise the Indian cine star.

Calling Amitabh a legend, Gibson wrote: "I hope and pray that I get to meet and greet and shake his hand... Yes, ladies and gentlemen he is legend. (He has done) over 190 Bollywood movies."

He expressed his admiration for Big B by appreciating his contribution to Indian cinema.

"He (Amitabh) first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as `Zanjeer`, `Deewaar` and `Sholay`, and was dubbed as India`s `Angry Young Man` for his on-screen roles in Bollywood. Referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, `Sadi ka Mahanayak` (Hindi for `greatest actor of the century`), Star of the Millennium, or Big B, he has since appeared in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades."

The "Transformers" actor added: "Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema. So total was his dominance on the Indian movie scene in the 1970s and 1980s that the French director François Truffaut called him a `one-man industry`.

"I would be honoured to meet you Sir."

It is still not known what brought the American actor to India. He shared glimpses of his visit to the country on his social media account. According to his Instagram update, the actor is in London currently.