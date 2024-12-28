'Father Of The Bride' Director Charles Shyer Passes Away At 83

Washington: Charles Shyer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and producer known for his work on iconic comedies such as 'Private Benjamin', 'Baby Boom', and the 1991 remake of 'Father of the Bride' and its 1995 sequel 'Father of the Bride II', has passed away at the age of 83.

As per Deadline, the cause of death has not been disclosed. Shyer's death was confirmed by his family in a heartfelt statement shared with Deadline.

The Meyers-Shyer family expressed their sorrow, writing, "It's with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer's passing. His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he's left behind. We honour the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him."

Charles Shyer's career spanned over five decades, during which he became a staple in Hollywood for his sharp wit and knack for directing heartwarming comedies.

His Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay came in 1981 for 'Private Benjamin', a comedy starring Goldie Hawn.

The screenplay, co-written with Nancy Meyers and Harvey Miller, was a huge success and marked the beginning of a prolific partnership between Shyer and Meyers, both professionally and personally.

The duo continued their collaboration throughout the 1980s and 1990s, creating some of Hollywood's most beloved films.

These included 'Irreconcilable Differences' (1984), 'Baby Boom' (1987), and the hugely popular 'Father of the Bride' franchise.

The 1991 remake of 'Father of the Bride', starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, was a massive hit, followed by the equally successful sequel 'Father of the Bride II' in 1995.

Shyer and Meyers, who married in 1990, were one of the most successful creative teams in the business.

Their partnership continued until their divorce in 1999, after which Shyer embarked on a solo career, directing films like 'The Affair of the Necklace' (2001) and the 2004 remake of 'Alfie', starring Jude Law.

His most recent projects included writing and directing the 2022 Netflix holiday film 'The Noel Diary' and serving as co-writer and producer on the 2023 Christmas movie 'Best Christmas Ever!'

As per Deadline, Shyer is survived by his four children, including filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer.