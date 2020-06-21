हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Father’s Day 2020

Father’s Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and other stars share priceless memories

Father’s Day 2020: These celebs have dug out throwback pictures with their dads on the special occasion and each of them is adorable.

Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A gamut of Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor and many others have shared priceless memories with their fathers - their heroes - on Father's Day on Sunday.

These celebs have dug out throwback pictures with their dads on the special occasion and each of them is adorable.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared picture collages of his and his late father Harivanshrai Bachchan’s photos to pay tribute to him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared this priceless photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Scott Fitzgerald’s advice to his daughter :

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Superstar Salman Khan posted a video featuring photos of his father Salim Khan from his early days in Bollywood till now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy father's Day , the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush....

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Kareena Kapoor shared two cute posts – one to wish her dad Randhir Kapoor and the other on behalf of son Taimur for Saif Ali Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream  #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He'll always have your back Tim...  #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

While Karisma Kapoor chose to share this million-dollar picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dotty duo  Happy Father’s Day Papa  love youuu #fathersday

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for her dad Mahesh Bhatt.

Ajay Devgn also went down the memory lane to find this photo with his father Veeru Devgan.

Anushka Sharma’s post featured the three important people of her life – her parents and husband Virat Kohli. Along with the pictures, she shared the teachings of her father.

Tiger Shroff shared a collage featuring his photo with dad Jackie Shroff.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Shraddha Kapoor also had a cute wish for her ‘baapu’ Shakti Kapoor.

Malaika Arora’s Father’s Day post featured her parents and sister Amrita Arora.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day @simplytheblues

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Disha Patani shared a rare picture with her father.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you my superhero

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Here’s how the other stars wished their fathers:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now that I am one,I know dad. Thank you for everything. Children can never thank their parents enough. 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To all the daddys,papas, Abbus ,Pitas,Padres,Happy Fathers Day! Love you pops . I Am coz You are ..

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... #HappyFathersDay 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

