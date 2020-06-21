Father’s Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and other stars share priceless memories

New Delhi: A gamut of Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor and many others have shared priceless memories with their fathers - their heroes - on Father's Day on Sunday.
These celebs have dug out throwback pictures with their dads on the special occasion and each of them is adorable.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared picture collages of his and his late father Harivanshrai Bachchan’s photos to pay tribute to him.
His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared this priceless photo.
Superstar Salman Khan posted a video featuring photos of his father Salim Khan from his early days in Bollywood till now.
Kareena Kapoor shared two cute posts – one to wish her dad Randhir Kapoor and the other on behalf of son Taimur for Saif Ali Khan.
While Karisma Kapoor chose to share this million-dollar picture.
Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for her dad Mahesh Bhatt.
my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you
Ajay Devgn also went down the memory lane to find this photo with his father Veeru Devgan.
Anushka Sharma’s post featured the three important people of her life – her parents and husband Virat Kohli. Along with the pictures, she shared the teachings of her father.
A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself " Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life " Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always " I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine
Tiger Shroff shared a collage featuring his photo with dad Jackie Shroff.
Shraddha Kapoor also had a cute wish for her ‘baapu’ Shakti Kapoor.
Malaika Arora’s Father’s Day post featured her parents and sister Amrita Arora.
Disha Patani shared a rare picture with her father.
Here’s how the other stars wished their fathers:
“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.
Happy Father’s Day!!! My baba @sensubir is my spiritual Rock...He has supported my most ‘unconventional’ decisions, guided me through dark times & always encourages me to take Action...to err if I must, on the side of courage!! We love you Baba/ Tata To all Fathers & Father figures..love & respect!!! #duggadugga
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!