Father's Day 2019

Father's Day 2019: Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor share heartfelt messages for Boney Kapoor

Clubbed along with recent ones, Janhvi Kapoor posted adorable throwback pictures of her family and penned a sweet message."To the strongest, wisest, kindest man I know - Happy Father's Day."

Father's Day 2019: Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor share heartfelt messages for Boney Kapoor
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@/janhvikapoor

New Delhi: On Father`s Day, which is dedicated to cherishing fathers for bestowing their unconditional love and support, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shared heartfelt messages for their father Boney. 

Clubbed along with recent ones, Janhvi posted adorable throwback pictures of her family and penned a sweet message."To the strongest, wisest, kindest man I know - Happy Fathers Day. I love you more than I can put into words. I promise to always try my hardest to make you as proud as you`ve always made me," she wrote.

The first picture in the series is a monochrome picture of young Boney Kapoor. Followed by a recent snap of the father-daughter duo, where Janhvi is dressed in an elegant white attire whereas Boney can be seen sporting a dark blue sherwani.

Taking her fans down the memory lane, the `Dhadak` actor also posted a beautiful picture of her parents - Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi - in which little Janhvi can be seen in her mother`s arms.

Whereas, Arjun Kapoor too shared a throwback photo of a young handsome Boney and wished the "coolest Kapoor" in his family, a very happy father`s day along with a touching caption.

"To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them thru his eyes... A family man, a true friend & a complete man`s man.. someone who puts others above himself always... Happy Father`s Day dad.. stay happy, hip & cool !!!" Arjun wrote.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with `Dhadak`, has bagged yet another film. She will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy `Rooh-Afza`.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta`s `India`s Most Wanted,` which was released on May 24. He will also appear in `Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar` alongside Parineeti Chopra. 

