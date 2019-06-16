Father's Day 2019: Dharmendra, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share the best pics - Take a look

The Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby - dug out the best pictures from their family photo archive to share on Father's Day.

First up is Dharmendra's. The 83-year-old veteran actor posted a black and white photo of himself with his father Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and his sons Sunny and Bobby. The photo features a young Dharmendra smiling and looking at his father and sons. Don't miss little Bobby Deol's cute expression while Sunny Deol stands behind him.

"Happy Father’s Day my father, my sons," read the caption.

Sunny Deol's post features a picture of him with Dharmendra and he wrote, "My life, my happines, my strength."

We really loved Bobby Deol's post on Father's Day, which features Dharmendra and his son Aryaman, 18 today.

"Proud to be a son and proud to be a father. Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and happy 18th birthday to my angel, Aryaman," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's son Karan, who is making his acting debut, wrote a lenghty post for his dad on Instagram and posted a photo of himself as a child cradled in the actor's arms.

"Many people look up at superheroes, mine is my dad," read an excerpt from his post.

Such beautiful Father's Day posts. Isn't it?

Sunny and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, the couple is parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta.

Dharmendra, In 1979, married actress Hema Malini, but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are their daughters.

Earlier this week, Esha, an actress, married to businessman Bharat Takhtani, gave birth to their second daughter Miraya.