Father's Day Special: Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Is Doting Father in These Cutest Photos

New Delhi: While he is admired, adored and worshipped by millions of his fans across the globe for being an accomplished actor and a bankable superstar, Allu Arjun is also loved for being a family man and a doting father. Be it birthdays, vacations or anniversaries, he makes it a point to celebrate and make the moments memorable with wife Sneha and kids – Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

Allu Arjun loves spending quality time with his family, irrespective of his hectic shoot schedules and often shares photographs of the same on his social media that looks picture-perfect frames! On the special occasion of Father’s Day, we showcase a few memorable moments shared by the pan-India iconic star which will not only leave you in awe but also prove that he is a complete family man and a doting father:

Ninja Babu Allu Ayaan – Allu Arjun loves clicking pictures of his kids in action and here he is spotted with his son Allu Ayaan as ‘Ninja Babu’!

My little Badham Arha – like father like daughter, Allu captures Arha showcasing her dance skills!

Allu Arjun’s favourite pastime is to hug and cuddle his adorable daughter Allu Arha!

Reciprocating his love for his son Ayaan for making his morning special, as he made a lovely card on the occasion of ‘Pushpa’s release wishing his dearest father with the caption that read “All the best icon star Allu Arjun”!

Naughtiest of all – Allu Arjun spotted holding his cute little baby tight in his arms on a chartered flight!

Friday night dance – Allu Arjun is seen having a great Friday night dance party with his lovely babies as they perform on the popular song ‘pennywise dance’

Father-daughter love – Allu’s cute conversation with Arha will make your day!



Now, don’t you think Allu Arjun makes for the coolest daddy ever?