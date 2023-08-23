Fatima Sana Shaikh Consoles Fan Who Bursts Into Tears After Meeting Her

New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has always been an exceptional talent in Indian cinema, and time and again the actress has proven herself by taking up different kinds of roles and nailing them. While this is how the young actress carries herself on screen, her off-screen persona is equally commendable and speaks volumes about the strong persona that she carries.

A recent example of it was witnessed when Fatima Sana Shaikh visited Ludhiana as a young, influential mind to address the youth at Initiators of Change (IOC). The event was attended by more than 1,000 students.

Initiators of Change (IOC) is an NGO that has worked towards youth empowerment and leadership, educational development, and humanitarian aid since 2015. Fatima is one of the prominent names, and she is the right one to address the youth of today.

As the actress visited there, she was welcomed with a lot of love from the students. During the interview, she witnessed an overwhelming love from her admirer, who was waiting for Fatima Sana Shaikh outside, and the moment she saw the actress in front of her, she busted into tears and got frozen after watching her.

Fatima, who is always known to take care of her fans, consoled the fan, greeted her with a warm hug, and clicked a selfie.

Following this, Fatima Sana Shaikh interacted with the students presented there, did a Q&A session, and empowered them with her words.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be seen in Sam Bahadur , she also has a performance-centric remake of the Tamil film Aruvi, along with that she will be seen in Dhak Dhak and Metro In Dino.