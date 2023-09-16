Fatima Sana Shaikh Joins Beach Clean-Up Drive, Shows Her Love Towards Nature

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the prominent actresses who has proven her talent since her debut film. With her exceptional talent, she has already proven her mettle and established her position as the most prominent actress in the industry. Besides being an exceptional talent, Fatima Sana Shaikh has always been an ardent caretaker of nature and the environment, and time and again she has proven her love for nature and set an example for others. A recent example of this was witnessed when the actress took up the mission to clean up beaches. The clean-up was held at Mahim Creek.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted on Saturday morning at Mahim Creek, where she put her nature-loving side on display and took on a new role off-screen. The actress went to the seashore, where she joined the beach clean-up drive. Her dedication to the environment was clearly visible as she went all the way to make the noble cause a successful one. With her contribution to the cause, Fatima has set an example for all and also inspired others to give their love to Mother Nature.

While this was one of the examples where we witnessed Fatima Sana Shaikh's love for nature and the environment, time and again the actress has continued to show it and has been an inspiration for many.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in the Anurag Basu-directed Metron in Dinon, in Sam Bahadur, and also in a performance-centric remake of the Tamil film Aruvi.