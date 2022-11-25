Fatima Sana Shaikh kisses Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, dances with her fiance Nupur Shikhare at engagement ceremony, see pics

NEW DELHI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her debut in Bollywood with blockbuster sports-drama 'Dangal' is said to share a close bond with Aamir Khan and his family. The actress was among the guests who were invited to Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare engagement ceremony. The actress looked pretty as she came dressed in a white fusion wear.

Days after the engagement ceremony, Fatima shared some inside glimpses from the intimate function, that was held in Mumbai. The photos show that Fatima had a blast at the ring exchange ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur. In one of the photos, Fatima was seen planting a peck on Ira Khan's cheek. The other photo shows her dancing her heart out with Nupur.

The actress captioned the photow writing, "What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious…My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare."

Soon after she shared the photos, Nupur reacted to her post with several heart and kiss emoticons. Take a look at her photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement ceremony below:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who have been dating each others for a while now, made their relationship official on social media in February 2021. The couple exchanged the rings in a private ceremony which saw in attendance Aamir Khan and his ex-wives Reena Dutt, Kiran Rao, Mansoor Khan, Imran Khan, Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain among others. Several photos and videos from the ceremony had surfaced online and in one of them, Aamir Khan was seen dancing on 'Papa Kehte Hai' with his brother Mansoor Khan.

Speaking of Fatima, she has shared the screen space with Aamir Khan in films like 'Dangal' and 'Thugs Of Hindustan'. action thriller film 'Thar' which also featured Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.