Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Gorgeous in New Post, Serves Class in Vintage Saree

New Delhi: Bollywood diva, Fatima Sana Shaikh day in and day out has served us with some glorious looks. This time is no different. From her peppy western outfits to her aesthetic timeless white sarees, she has served us again. It seems like the actress is presently obsessed with sarees and that too white! Today she uploaded a picture of herself as she wore a beautiful white saree, and posed aesthetically as her curls blew with the wind. Her look is vintage, raw and class apart and we cannot get enough of her.

Taking to social media, she dropped a few pictures of herself in the classic white saree, with her gorgeous hair in a bun with curls out front tying the entire look together and leaving our jaws to the ground and are eyes pleased aesthetically. Nobody could pull this look better than our stunner, Fatima Sana Sheikh. In the caption, she wrote “We need star-struck eyes to make films successful and create stars. - Saadat Hasan Manto”

A while ago we saw the actress rock a stunning yet simple white saree at the Saraswati Pooja which was held at Anurag Basu’s house; the director of Metro-In dino. It looks like her love for sarees is growing immensely just like our love for her in these appealing outfits.

Recently the release of ‘Metro In Dino’ was announced for 8th December. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Metro In Dino, the actress will be seen in Sam Bahadur along with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. She will also be seen in Dhak Dhak.