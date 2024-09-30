Fatima Sana Shaikh Reflects On Her Debut In 'Chachi 420': ‘I Was Just 4 Years Old’

Fatima Sana Shaikh's journey in the film industry started at a remarkably young age. The actress, who began her career as a child actor, has since established a unique space for herself in the entertainment world. In a recent interview with BT, she shared a cherished memory from her early days, taking a nostalgic trip back to her childhood during the filming of 'Chachi 420'.

When asked about her most memorable work experience, Fatima fondly reminisced, “The most memorable work trip was the outdoor shoot of 'Chachi 420'. I was 4 years old, and we were shooting in Chennai. We stayed at this beautiful hotel with a swimming pool and a beach near it.”

She continued to describe the vibrant environment that remains etched in her mind, adding, “I still remember the smell of the area, as there were certain flowers that bloomed combined with 'geeli mitti ki khushboo' because of the rain.”

From portraying Gudiya, the young child in 'Chachi 420', Fatima has evolved into a talented performer. Her early experiences laid a solid foundation for her impressive career, during which she appeared in several films as a child actor, including 'Ishq' (1997), 'Bade Dilwala' (1999), 'Khoobsurat' (1999), and 'One 2 Ka 4' (2001). Today, as she continues to take on diverse roles, Fatima's dedication to her craft remains unwavering, earning her recognition and admiration in the film industry.