Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh resumes work, dubs for 'Ludo'

On the image, she wrote: "#dubbing #ludo."

Fatima Sana Shaikh resumes work, dubs for &#039;Ludo&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has resumed work, what with lockdown easing. She has started dubbing for her upcoming film, the Anurag Basu-directed multistarrer anthology, Ludo.

In a new Instagram picture, Fatima captures a shot of the dubbing studio, with a mic and a big screen with "#ludo" written on it.

On the image, she wrote: "#dubbing #ludo."

Anurag Basu's dark anthology comedy "Ludo" also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

 

