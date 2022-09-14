Fatima Sana Shaikh shares pic with Vicky Kaushal, as she jets off for the shoot of THIS movie

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh is one actress who has always given her best and won the hearts of the audience with her amazing performances on screen. While she left everyone impressed with her amazing performance as Lali in Modern Love Mumbai, she is now gearing up to play a real-life character on the screen in her upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Fatima promptly takes off to begin filming with her co-stars for their upcoming movie, "Sam Bahadur," suggesting that she is not in the mood to take a break from acting. The actress recently shared a photo of herself on a plane with Vicky Kaushal and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, calling them playfully "Ache Bache" in the photo.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

A method actor in a true sense, Fatima will be seen playing the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and as we have seen many of her acting spectacles, it would be an amazing treat to watch her hold such a strong role in the film.

On the work front, along with Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh has an interesting lineup and she will also be seen in Dhak Dhak. The film, which has been directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari.