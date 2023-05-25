Fatima Sana Shaikh Spreads Awareness About Epilepsy, Says 'It Took Me 5 Years To Accept It'

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress known for her unconventional, impactful characters and to share her unfiltered raw self in front of her audience. Fatima, who made her debut opposite Aamir Khan in the 2016 blockbuster 'Dangal', has always been very vocal about her liking, conditions, and opinions. The actress had been diagnosed with Epilepsy and she has never shied away from speaking up and raising awareness about the same.

At a recent event, Fatima was seen emphasizing and discussing epilepsy in order to dispel the stigma and myths associated with this neurological condition. She said, "It took me 5 years to accept that I have Epilepsy, and it's okay, it’s not a big issue." The actress believes that the more casually we discuss it and speak out about it, the more it will contribute to raising awareness and highlighting its importance. Accepting it and talking about it is crucial.

Furthermore, she added, "I didn’t realise how difficult it must be for my parents and how much I was creating trouble for them by just not being ready to take the medicines on time, hence this was only going to make things easier for her and the loved ones around her."

Talking about a recent occasion, Fatima also shared her conversation about how a paparazzi called her out for being a patient with epilepsy. Taking it very sportingly, Fatima went along and accepted his words. She firmly believes that there is nothing to be shy or shame of accepting unless you are a bad person or have bad intentions with it. One should rather trust yourself, give it a chance and overcome it.

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in 'Dhak Dhak'. Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. She has recently wrapped 'Sam Bahadur' where she will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film also features Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.