Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2763116
NewsLifestylePeople
FAWAD KHAN

Fawad Khan Set For Bollywood Comeback In Romantic Comedy With Vaani Kapoor?

He has acted in Indian films such as 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Khoobsurat'. 

|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 08:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fawad Khan Set For Bollywood Comeback In Romantic Comedy With Vaani Kapoor? (Image:@fawadkhan81/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Pakistani star Fawad Khan is expected to return to Indian cinema with a rom-com, which also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Aarti Bagdi has come on board to direct the project, which will be shot entirely in the UK.

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity amongst South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Details of this project are being kept under wraps and everyone is tight-lipped about it. The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK," a trade source was quoted as saying.

The rom-com will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other and ultimately falling in love.

The yet-to-be-titled film is Eastwood Studios' first international collaboration.

This update has left Fawad Khan's in India extremely excited. Fawad last starred in a Hindi-language film eight years ago. He has acted in Indian films such as 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Khoobsurat'. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal woman seeks action against those who filmed beating
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi
DNA Video
DNA: What's in the new law?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence