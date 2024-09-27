'...Feeling Calm Right Now' Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps YouTube Channels Now Repaired After Being Hacked

New Delhi: Popular social media influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized for his YouTube channel 'BeerBiceps', was targeted in a large-scale cyber attack on Wednesday night. The attack led hackers to seize control of his main channel, altering its name to '@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024,' while also changing the name of his personal channel to '@Tesla.event.trump_2024.' The attackers also deleted a significant portion of his content, prompting YouTube to initially take both channels offline, redirecting users to a "404 not found" page.

Fortunately, now, both 'Ranveer Allahbadia' and 'BeerBiceps' channels are fully restored, with all 111 videos once again accessible to viewers. Despite this positive development, a glitch in the system currently leaves the 'Home' sections of both channels displaying a message stating, "This channel doesn't have any content," leaving fans puzzled. The identities of the hackers remain unknown.

Reacting to the attack, Ranveer took to Instagram to share his thoughts. Posting a selfie while wearing an eye mask, he conveyed his distress with the caption, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."

Despite the setback, it seems that Allahbadia's YouTube career is far from over. In a follow-up Instagram story, he reassured fans with a message: "No jokes, no PR. Working on next steps. Just feeling calm right now. Life always shows you the next doorway."

Fans are now eagerly awaiting his comeback and hoping for a return to regular content creation.