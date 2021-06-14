हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

‘Feels painfully weird to know you and I aren't in the same world anymore’: Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon on Monday recalled the first time she shot with Sushant Singh Rajput, on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

‘Feels painfully weird to know you and I aren&#039;t in the same world anymore’: Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon on Monday recalled the first time she shot with Sushant Singh Rajput, on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

Kriti and Sushant worked in the 2017 release "Raabta", and unconfirmed rumours had stated that they were dating around the time. On Monday, Kriti shared a collage of photographs from the shoot of "Raabta" featuring Sushant and herself.

"The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test..2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other's path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds," she wrote alongside the collage.

"Today, it feels so painfully weird to know that You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn't happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I'll bump into you somewhere," she added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

"I don't think it'll EVER sink in.. But I pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in.. #sush," Kriti further wrote.

Giving credit to costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for the photo collage, the actress added: "Thanks @anaitashroffadajania for sharing this collage.. brought back a lot of memories.."

Sushant was found dead in his residence on June 14 last year. The cause of his death is still being probed.

