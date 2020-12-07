हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Fell in love with Dilip Kumar instantly, I was 12 then: Saira Banu on their relationship and more

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married in 1966. The actor will celebrate his 98th birthday on December 11.

Fell in love with Dilip Kumar instantly, I was 12 then: Saira Banu on their relationship and more
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@TheDilipKumar

New Delhi: Actress Saira Banu recently spoke at length about her love story with veteran star Dilip Kumar. They are the most famous couple of Bollywood, having been married for over five decades now, and are an epitome of grace. 

In a recent interaction with The Times of India, Saira Banu revealed when she fell in love with Dilip Kumar and eventually decided to get married. Saira Banu was all of 12 when she first met the star at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and "instantly fell in love". 

"He was wearing a plain white shirt, white trousers and white chappals. And my God! He had such lovely free-flowing hair, just in sync with his song 'Ude Zulfen Jab Jab Teri' from ‘Naya Daur’. He looked so polished and sophisticated and so different from everyone around. It was a party by Mehboob Khan (director of 'Mother India') and I met him. I fell in love with him almost instantly; I was just 12 then," Saira Banu said.

Recalling how Dilip Kumar proposed to her, the actress said that he popped the question while they were out on a drive in Mumbai. 

"We went to Cuffe Parade. We got down from the car and started talking. Soon, he popped up the question: 'Will you marry me?' (laughs). Just imagine! I replied rather sarcastically, 'How many girls have you told this to?' (laughs). He started laughing and said, 'I understand. I haven't worked with you and you are angry with me. Main kya karoon, mujhe hamesha lagta tha that you are too young'. I told him that things like marriage should be spoken to elders. He said that we should go right back and talk to them," Saira Banu, 76, told the daily.

When asked about marrying superstar Dilip Kumar, she said, "We were both well-placed in our careers. Dilip Saab did far fewer films than he actually could have. It was not a difficult adjustment for me. Dilip Saab had no airs and he has been very down-to-earth always."

Talking about the 97-year-old star's health update, Saira Banu said that he is "not too well". 

"He's weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day," she added.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married in 1966. The actor will celebrate his 98th birthday on December 11.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dilip KumarSaira BanuDilip Kumar Saira Banu
Next
Story

Sana Khan and hubby Anas Sayied fly to Kashmir for honeymoon, see viral pics
  • 96,77,203Confirmed
  • 1,40,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M31S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Major news stories so far