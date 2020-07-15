हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tom Hanks

Felt like bones were made of soda crackers: Tom Hanks talks about coronavirus battle

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

Felt like bones were made of soda crackers: Tom Hanks talks about coronavirus battle
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington DC: American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus in March. In a recent virtual interview, Hanks detailed his experience with COVID-19.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared virtually on `The Late Show` on Tuesday (local time), where he chatted with host Stephen Colbert.

During the interaction, Hanks said that it took 8-9 days to get over the coronavirus, and during the time, his bones "felt like they were made of soda crackers." He also recalled being and feeling very fatigued and sore throughout."

We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened," The Hollywood Reporter cited Hanks as saying while he talked of how he and wife were diagnosed with the virus in the first place.

The couple had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling from the US to Australia where Hanks was in the pre-production stage for a movie.

The pair were briefly hospitalized and then were home quarantined for several weeks. They were active on social media platforms sharing updates to their fans.

While the veteran actor`s latest submarine thriller `Greyhound` is out on AppleTV+. The flick as the actor says was shot for two weeks on an actual ship, while the rest was filmed "on a very complicated set" in Baton Rouge. 

Tags:
Tom HanksRita WilsonCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Amit Shah responds to Pappu Yadav's request for CBI probe
  • 9,36,181Confirmed
  • 24,309Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M28S

Mahanagaron Ki Badi Khabar: Top News stories of the day; July 15, 2020