FIFA World Cup final 2022: Ranveer Singh hugs Deepika Padukone tight during Argentina-France face-off in Qatar

NEW DELHI: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were among the Bollywood celebrities who were seen watching FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the stadium in Qatar. Before the match, Deepika unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium amid huge cheers from the fans. Deepika created history by being the first Indian to unveil the winning world cup trophy.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos of the actress along with her husband Ranveer Singh from the stadium watching the FIFA World Cup final has surfaced on the internet. Deepika was seen in black attire which she teamed with golden accessories. Ranveer, on the other hand, was seen in a complete Adidas x Gucci attire.

deepika padukone and ranveer singh celebrating argentina's win at #FIFAWorldCup yesterday. pic.twitter.com/b09i1T3dnI — best of deepika padukone (@badpostsdeepika) December 19, 2022

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 finals pic.twitter.com/A7EYQ08uQh — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) December 19, 2022

Ranveer and Deepika yesterday at Fifa World Cup Final 2022_ pic.twitter.com/z5GLhtBVVy December 19, 2022

Ranveer and Deepika at Fifa World Cup Final 2022__ pic.twitter.com/wC8RO4fX4j — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) December 18, 2022

Deepika at fifa world cup pic.twitter.com/YZHcriQl3t — ࿐ᴮᵒˢˢSathya Sriᴿᵒʰᶦᵗ☞ᴷᴵᴬᴿᴬ࿐мαғıα (@SathyaSriBoss45) December 19, 2022

On Monday, Ranveer Singh too shared several pictures and videos from the stadium to praise Deepika, whom he called his 'asli trophy (real trophy)'.

"So glad & grateful that we witnessed this together," he added.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has been busy promoting his upcoming film 'Cirkus'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. He also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where he will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azami and Tota Roy Chowdhury among others. The film is slated for release on 28 April 2023.

Deepika, who will be seen in a special song in the 'Cirkus', has 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Fighter', 'The Intern', and 'Project K' in her kitty. She is currently embroiled in controversy over her saffron costume in song 'Besharam Rang' in 'Pathaan'. The film will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2023.