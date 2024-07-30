Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771898
NewsLifestylePeople
HINA KHAN CANCER

‘Fighter’ Hina Khan Shares A Peek Into Her Chemotherapy Experience

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, has offered a glimpse into her daily life from the hospital.

|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 04:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Fighter’ Hina Khan Shares A Peek Into Her Chemotherapy Experience (Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram)

Mumbai: The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, who has 20.1 million followers on Instagram, posted a photo on her Stories showing a bowl and a spoon next to her hospital bed.

The image was captioned: "A day in my life," accompanied by a star sticker.

A few days ago, the actress also shared a snapshot of home-grown turmeric, captioning it: "Home grown pure haldi in making #GoOrganic."

Hina announced her breast cancer diagnosis on June 28.

On the professional front, Hina is well-known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She has also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Her film credits include 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and the short film 'Smartphone'.

Hina has appeared in several music videos such as 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt -- 'Halki Halki Si'.

She recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

The 36-year-old actress next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Hina is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!