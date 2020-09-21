हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Roopa Ganguly

Film industry kills people, makes them drug addicts: Roopa Ganguly

"Why the Bollywood is silent over the sexual harassment charges levelled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap?" Roopa Ganguly asked.

Film industry kills people, makes them drug addicts: Roopa Ganguly

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party`s Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly on Monday alleged that the Mumbai film industry "kills people" and makes them "drug addicts".

"Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman, but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent. It does not take action," Ganguly told ANI.

"Why the Bollywood is silent over the sexual harassment charges levelled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap? Why Mumbai Police is not taking any action against Anurag Kashyap?" she asked.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap`s lawyer on Monday rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levelled against his client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".

Actor Payal Ghosh had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Roopa GangulyBollywooddrug nexusAnurag KashyapPayal Ghosh
