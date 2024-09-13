‘Film Industry Me Mera Naam Lena Allowed Hi Nahi...’: Kangana Ranaut On Struggles And 'Emergency' Release

New Delhi: Ahead of the film, 'Emergency' release, Bollywood Actress, Kangana Ranaut graced the Samvadi event at Delhi University with her presence, engaging with attendees. The event was hosted by Dainik Jagran.

During the event, when asked about her early roles in films like 'Gangster' and 'Fashion', where she portrayed characters imbued with intense tension and anger, She shared insights into her personal sources of inspiration, revealing a connection to her childhood experiences., "Actually, bahut hairani ki baat hai, par mai paidaishi dukhi aatma hu. Mai bachpan se hi Ghalib ke ghazale sunti thi, matlab matr 9 - 10 saal ki hongi mai, aur mujhe itna accha lagta tha," Ranaut said.

She continued, "Mujhe sab kehte bhi the ki 'tumhe kya gham hai?' Mera jo director hai unhone bola ki 'tumhari aankhon mein ek old soul milti thi', jabki mai uss waqt ek teenager thi. Us waqt tak toh koi hadsa nahi hua lekin uske baad film industry mein mere saath bade haadse hue the."

Ranaut also spoke about a period of struggle in her career, where she faced a lack of work and emotional turmoil. “Yaha ek struggle ka phase tha jaha mujhe kaam nahi mil raha tha aur kaam ke chalte mai maari maari ghoom rahi thi. Dukhi...Dukhi log...Dukhi kavitaayein sunna, ye sab mereko accha lagta tha,” she said.

In a candid moment, Ranaut discussed the notion of overrated actresses, stating, “Dekhiye, saare nepo kids overrated hain. History of Indian cinema shows that figures like Irrfan Khan Sahab have not received the credit they deserved. Aaj bhi working actresses mein se, ek insaan ko jo prominent roles mein hain, unki baat nahi hoti.” She continued indirectly giving credit to Manoj Bajpayee, "Aaj working actress me se, one person who has, in this range you know, Chahe vo Bhiku Mhatre bane, chahe vo Family Man bane, unki koi baat nhi karta hai."

Kangana talked about the time when, Deepanshu Ruhela, who appeared on a show, praised Ranaut as the greatest actress in the history of Indian cinema but later had to apologize because of the bullying he faced. She talked “Deepanshu Ruhela ji came on a show and he said "In the history of Indian Cinema the greatest actress, Kangana Ranaut...lekin unko itna bully kiya....mereko tak bura lagne laga tha ki mera naam kyu le liya"

Ranaut also highlighted the lack of recognition for many talented actors in the industry. “Agar aap soche ki actors kaun hai iss industry ke? Hum logo ke faces yaad nahi aayenge aapko, kyunki aap logo ko itna feed kar diya gaya hai, publicity kar kar ke...Hum log jo bahar se aaye hai, vo yahi khenge ki Manoj Bajpayee is the best actor,” she said.

Ranaut also touched on the challenges faced by actors who speak out. “Film industry mein mera naam lena allowed hi nahi hai ye sab jaante hain...agar naam le liya toh aapko kaam bhi nahi milega, iss tarah ka mahaul bana ke rakha hai aur jab ek bande ne naam liya, usko itni harassment mili, itni harassment mili ki vo banda toh maafi maangne laga yaar ki 'mujhe maaf kar do par mereko toh aisa hi lagta hai'...toh iss tarah ka mahaul bana ke rakha hai,” she explained.

When asked about a personal habit she would like to change, Ranaut admitted, “Jab bhi kuch hota hai, usko leke bhout hi immediate reaction deti hu. Main chahungi ki mai thoda soch samajh kar decision loon.”

Finally, on the topic of her much-anticipated film Emergency release, Ranaut humorously said, “Dekhiye, ye prashn toh mai bhi censor se puchna chahti hu ki 'Emergency' kab aayegi! Lekin jald hi aayegi, definitely October ke end mein. Ek acchi date dekh ke hum ye film laayenge.” She concluded by expressing her gratitude to her supporters.