close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champak Jain

Film producer Champak Jain dies of brain hemorrhage

Film producer Champak Jain, who is also the owner of Venus Records & Tapes and United 7, died on October 31 due to brain haemorrhage. He is known for producing films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Josh.

Film producer Champak Jain dies of brain hemorrhage

New Delhi: Film producer Champak Jain, who is also the owner of Venus Records & Tapes and United 7, died on October 31 due to brain haemorrhage. He is known for producing films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Josh.

Jain's last rites will take place in Mumbai's Santa Cruz on Friday. Bollywood celebs such as  Sonu Sood, Sanjay Nirupam, Mika Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha took to social media to mourn his death.

Expressing grief, Sonu Sood wrote, "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir."

Mika wrote, "Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr.champakjain the owner of @Venus__Music. He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP."

Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Extremely sad to know that Our friend #ChampakJain is no more. Champak ji belongs to the family who own #Venus music company who  have also produced super hit films. A great human being. Industry will miss him."

Tags:
Champak Jainfilm producerJoshMain Khiladi Tu Anari
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan joins the cast of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra

Must Watch

PT2M4S

BMC Removes Hoardings Outside Matoshree Calling ‘CM Maharashtra Only Aditya Thackeray’