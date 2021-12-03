हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sexual harassment

Film producer's brother arrested on charges of seeking sexual favours from struggling actress

According to the woman, whenever she used to object to his inappropriate behaviour, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

Film producer's brother arrested on charges of seeking sexual favours from struggling actress
Pic Courtesy: Representational use only

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, brother of a film producer, on charges of inappropriately touching and seeking sexual favours from a struggling female actor in exchange for getting her acting opportunities.

The man, identified as Swapnil Lokhande, has been arrested under Section 354 of the IPC Act by the Aarey Police.

According to the woman, whenever she used to object to his inappropriate behaviour the accused threatened with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint from her, the man was arrested by the Aarey Police. 

 

