Film, TV celebs mourn the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee

Mumbai: Former President Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities from the film and television industry took to social media to pay tribute and express grief.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Actor Ajay Devgn called Pranab Mukherjee a "great statesman" and wrote: "India loses a great statesman & respected leader Folded hands My condolences to the family,"

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, too, paid his condolences on the micro blogging site. " Deepest condolences to the family of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. RIP," Farhan grieved.

Randeep Hooda considers Pranab Mukherjee's demise as one of the great losses to the nation. "Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the nation," Randeep said.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Sad very sad. God give peace to Shri Pranab Mukherjee's soul."

"Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul," Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter.

Paying his condolences to the family, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recalled receiving awards from Pranab Mukherjee. "Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former President Shri #PranabMukherjeeFolded handsIt was a moment of great pride for @TheRajKundra and me to have met & received our awards from you. Rest in peace," she wrote.

Arjun Bijlani tweeted: "Sad to hear that our former President #PranabMukherjee sir is no more . May his soul rest in peace."

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet. Pranab Mukherjee was 84.