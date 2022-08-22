New Delhi: Filmfare has finally broken its silence on actress Kangana Ranaut’s accusation of suing the magazine for nominating her for an award. The ‘Thalaivii’ actress had shared a note on her Instagram stories where she called the magazine corrupt and unethical.

In a fresh statement, Filmfare said that it is withdrawing the nomination given to Kangana for her film ‘Thalaivii’ and has called her accusations false. “As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation,” the statement read.

The magazine also shared the message it sent out to Kangana for confirming her presence at the event. “Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.’ “At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made.”

They also called her accusation as false and said that despite not attending the function twice in 2015 and 2015, she was bestowed with the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. “This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform,” the statement further read.

Filmfare, then went on to say that they are withdrawing Ms. Ranaut’s nomination due to irresponsible remarks made by her and said that they can even take legal action against her. “Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill.”

Kangana Ranaut was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role Award for her film ‘Thalaivii’ alongwith Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Kiara Advani.

After receiving the nomination, the actress took the internet by storm when she accused Filmfare for forcing her to attend the event. However, as soon as, Filmfare withdrew her nomination, she was quick to react.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said that she will still take action against them and will see them in court. “@filmfare has finally withdrew my bets actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn't stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare,” she said.