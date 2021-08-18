हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Filming of 'Tiku weds Sheru' to begin in November

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The shooting of the upcoming film 'Tiku weds Sheru' will start in the first week of November. This recent update about the movie has been shared by actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture, wherein we can see her engaged in a serious discussion with the other team members of 'Tiku weds Sheru'.

"Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins first week of November," she captioned the image.

 

For the unversed, Kangana is producing the film under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.

'Tiku weds Sheru' is being touted as a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

 

