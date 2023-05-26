Filmmaker Atlee And Wife Priya Make Classy Appearance On Cannes Red Carpet

New Delhi: Making his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Atlee marked his presence on the red carpet by twinning with his wife in Black. Dressed in a black and white three-piece suit, Atlee was accompanied by his wife Priya who chose a black sheer and studded saree.

Achieving phenomenal feats one after the other, Atlee is making all the right noise with his projects one after another. Adding another feather to his cap, Atlee made a global impact with his debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Having earlier helmed blockbuster successes like Theri, Mersal and Bigil amongst others, Atlee is currently gearing for one of the most anticipated and exciting films of the year- Jawan. Starring Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Jawan has piqued the expectations and excitement of cinephiles across quarters.