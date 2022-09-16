Roger Federer retirement: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta trolled for mix up, deets inside

New Delhi: Tennis legend Roger Federer sent the world into shock when on Thursday he announced his retirement from the sport. The tennis prodigy who turned pro in 1998 has always been and continues to be one of the most popular athletes of all time.

Ever since his announcement, tributes and messages have poured in from every corner of the world, and Bollywood celebs are not to be left behind easily. From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor, many celebrities have now reacted to the news, but among all of them, one message which has stood out is from the 'Scam 1992' filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who while posting about the player used the image of Bollywood actor Arbaz Khan.

Here is the post shared by the filmmaker:

Since that post was uploaded, it has gone viral on social media. Here are some comments from the users

The best tweet on Federer retirement — Sidharth Bhat (@SidharthBhat) September 16, 2022

Guys chill!

This is a "Separated at Birth" joke.

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Apparently, so does spotting a doppelganger. — Paisa (@MyDoPaisa) September 16, 2022

It is not the first time that this has happened, as the actor and the player do look a bit similar.

On the work front, the filmmaker who last directed an episode of the hit series 'Modern Love: Mumbai' will be helming the film 'Faraaz' an action thriller which will star actors Aamir Ali and Juhi Babbar in the lead roles. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.