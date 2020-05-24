Filmmaker Kunal Kohli loses aunt to coronavirus in US, writes ‘this is how harsh COVID-19 is’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kunal Kohli lost his maternal aunt to the deadly coronavirus in Chicago. She battled the disease for eight long weeks. In a series of tweets, Kunal said it was heartbreaking for the families to not be together in these testing times due to the pandemic.

"Lost my maasi to COVID after an 8 week struggle in Chicago. We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my mom, masi's & mama's not being able to be together at this time is really hard," he tweeted on Saturday.

Recounting what the family went through during his aunt’s treatment, the ‘Hum Tum’ director said that his cousin was not allowed to enter the hospital, therefore, she used to pray for her mother in the car. “This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go,” he added.

“5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff. Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love, family, giving. COVID has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi,” Kunal further tweeted, adding old pictures of her aunt with the family.

The coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. The United States accounts for the world`s highest number of cases. In India too, the coronavirus cases rate is alarming. There has been a lockdown since late March here. As of Sunday evening, there are 1,31,868 COVID-19 cases across the country and the death toll is 3,867.