Filmmaker Milap Zaveri posts wrong tweet on 'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat's death, clarifies later

New Delhi: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri on Monday tweeted to say that 'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat, who was battling liver cirrhosis, has died in Hyderabad. His tweet soon went viral and condolence messages started pouring in.

Several news organisations also used Milap's tweet to declare Nishikant Kamat dead. However, within minutes of his wrong and insensitive tweet which was posted without any verification, Milap clarified to say that the director is, however, still in hospital and on ventilator.

Zee News reporter Prasad Bhosekar also spoke to the Hyderabad hospital where Nishikant Kamat is undergoing treatment which confirmed that the director is alive but critical.

Milap Zaveri's first tweet read, "Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My 1st play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was gonna direct “Sanak” written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan Sadly the film didn’t happen. Will miss him."

He then posted, "Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive."

And, the third tweet by Milap said, "Sadly the end seems inevitable anytime soon. But as of now Nishikant is still on ventilator."

He has been facing flak by Twitter users for spreading false news without verifying facts.

'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra also shared his tribute for Nishikant Kamat. "RIP Nishikant Kamat sir," Mukesh tweeted. However, he still hasn't deleted his tweet.

Nishikant Kamat was being treated for chronic liver disease at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospital in Gachchibowli, Hyderabad. The filmmaker was hospitalised on July 31.

The 50-year-old filmmaker made his Bollywood debut with 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' in 2008. He was also seen in a negative role 'Rocky Handsome'.

Meanwhile, he has directed movies like 'Force', 'Lai Bhaari', 'Drishyam', starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.