topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RAHUL MITTRA

Filmmaker Rahul Mittra to play a key role in Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty's 'File No 323'

Directed by Karthik K, this crime drama has been garnering headlines after the makers recently received legal notice from Mehul Choksi after it was reported that Anurag Kashyap plays the role of a millionaire in the movie inspired by the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Renowned filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra is the latest to join the star cast of talked about new movie File No 323 starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty, Divya Dutta & Esha Dutta.
  • Directed by Karthik K, this crime drama has been garnering headlines after the makers recently received legal notice from Mehul Choksi after it was reported that Anurag Kashyap plays the role of a millionaire in the movie inspired by the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi.

Trending Photos

Filmmaker Rahul Mittra to play a key role in Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty's 'File No 323'

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra is the latest to join the star cast of talked about new movie File No 323 starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty, Divya Dutta & Esha Dutta. 

Directed by Karthik K, this crime drama has been garnering headlines after the makers recently received legal notice from Mehul Choksi after it was reported that Anurag Kashyap plays the role of a millionaire in the movie inspired by the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi.

Suniel Shetty on the other hand plays the role of a Chartered Accountant of a leading firm, which has access to all the financial mishaps that were taking place, while Divya Dutta plays a senior CBI officer. 

Rahul Mittra has been roped in to essay an important role of Chief CBI counsel who will be entrusted the task of building a strong case against Anurag Kashyap’s character. The movie has gone on the floors on the weekend with scenes between Divya Dutta & Rahul Mittra being currently filmed at a studio on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Those who beautified Gujarat, how much their fortunes improved?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Aftab's 'fullproof plan' gets Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?