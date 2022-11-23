Filmmaker Rahul Mittra to play a key role in Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty's 'File No 323'

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra is the latest to join the star cast of talked about new movie File No 323 starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty, Divya Dutta & Esha Dutta.

Directed by Karthik K, this crime drama has been garnering headlines after the makers recently received legal notice from Mehul Choksi after it was reported that Anurag Kashyap plays the role of a millionaire in the movie inspired by the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi.

Suniel Shetty on the other hand plays the role of a Chartered Accountant of a leading firm, which has access to all the financial mishaps that were taking place, while Divya Dutta plays a senior CBI officer.

Rahul Mittra has been roped in to essay an important role of Chief CBI counsel who will be entrusted the task of building a strong case against Anurag Kashyap’s character. The movie has gone on the floors on the weekend with scenes between Divya Dutta & Rahul Mittra being currently filmed at a studio on the outskirts of Mumbai.